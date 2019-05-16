Robert Pattinson could be The Batman for Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

Twilight actor Robert Pattinson could end up playing the Caped Crusader in director Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film The Batman, hitting theaters on June 25, 2021, according to a report from Variety on Thursday.

"Pattinson was cast even as Reeves continues to polish a final version of the script," according to Variety.

However, according to a report from Deadline on Thursday, Pattinson isn't the only actor in the running. Nicholas Hoult -- who stars in both Tolkien and the film Dark Phoenix -- is also on the short list for The Batman lead.

Reeves -- best known for his work on the most recent Planet of the Apes sequels -- took over Batman directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017.

Reeves was allowed to pick his own Bruce Wayne, which could end up being the Twilight heartthrob Pattinson or Hoult. If either the 32-year-old Pattinson or the 29-year-old Hoult agree to play the Caped Crusader, either actor will be the youngest to ever play Batman on the big screen.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.