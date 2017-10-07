Adult Swim

Plenty of "Rick and Morty" fans were disappointed on Saturday, the one day that certain McDonald's locations offered the now-cult favorite Szechuan sauce mentioned on the show back in April.

If you haven't been keeping up on decades-old fast-food product revivals, here's the scoop: The sauce was briefly offered as a tie-in to Disney's "Mulan" movie back in 1998. Then it vanished. And that was it, until the April mention brought Szechuan fans out on social media, clamoring for the dip.

And finally, the restaurant chain granted that wish, offering the sauce for one day only: Saturday Oct. 7, and only at a few locations. Fans were enthused going in.

But even those who were near a supposed-Szechuan-sauce-selling McD's had trouble acquiring some, and they were vocal about it on social media.

McDonald's apologized for the limited quantities in a tweet sent out Saturday. In response to a question about whether restaurants were really limited to 10 to 20 packets and whether the sauce might be offered again, McDonald's referred CNET to the tweet.

The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today. We hear you & we're sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

But fans weren't soothed by the "sorry."

Went to @mcdonalds for #szechuansauce was told they got only 10 packets they were gone Who's doing their supply logistics @NintendoAmerica ? — The Geek Commentator (@geekcommentator) October 7, 2017

Look, @McDonalds...you knew how viral the whole #szechuansauce thing was. It's on you for every employee that hates their life today. — Kai Milbridge (@kai_milbridge) October 7, 2017

.@McDonalds REALLY horrible marketing to make 1000s of ppl line up for #SzechuanSauce when you only have 20 per location #boycottMcDonalds — ChrisC (@Angeleyyz) October 7, 2017

Went to go get the #szechuansauce @McDonalds and it was only the first 20 people. What's with that ?? @RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/c8ZpzJv4aJ — Josh Thrasher (@JoshThrasher30) October 7, 2017

@mcdonalds was gifted a phenomenon of pop culture and squandered it by letting thousands of people walk away empty handed. #SzechuanSauce — R.Garza (@simplecymbalsTX) October 7, 2017

This kind of marketing promotion is the reason Jerry is unemployed @McDonalds #szechuansauce pic.twitter.com/arSAU3svgk — Kevin Luparello (@In_the_Lupe) October 7, 2017

An Accurate Representation of the #SzechuanSauce event at McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/axCUNKxycI — John Guerra (@Scourgey) October 7, 2017

@McDonalds you suck. Only 10 posters & 20 packets of #szechuansauce to a store; there are already 30 in line.. 4 hours early. #rickandmorty — Brandon Kronz (@BrandonKronz) October 7, 2017

@McDonalds drove 4 hours at 6am from Canada for that #szechuansauce - no sauce, wouldn't even give us a poster :( #iwantmymcnuggetsauce pic.twitter.com/HzYkmhplbO — Jillian Campagnola (@RadioJillian) October 7, 2017

And the inevitable eBay auctions from the lucky few drew even more complaints.

@McDonalds did you really get 17 packets a store or did your managers just make buku side cash #pissed #szechuansauce #ebay pic.twitter.com/pht1Ded46D — Alice Specht (@AliceSpecht) October 7, 2017

First published Oct. 7, 1:57 p.m. PT

Update, 4:11 p.m.: Adds apology tweet from McDonald's.