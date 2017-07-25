Nintendo's upcoming Super NES Classic has some competition for your retro gaming dollars. While that mini-console is sure to be a hot holiday item, and in short supply like last year's NES Classic was, it may be easier to find similar systems packed with Atari and Sega games.

The Atari Flashback 8 Gold and Sega Genesis Flashback, both from AtGames, which licenses old games and packages them in retro-styled set-top boxes, will start selling both of these new systems on September 22, for $80 in the US. Both support upscaled 720p resolution. The rival Super NES Classic from Nintendo goes on sale September 29, for the same $80.

AtGames

The Atari version includes 120 classics like Pitfall! and Space Invaders, while the Genesis box has 85 games, including entries from the Sonic and Phantasy Star series, as well as a cartridge port that will play most original Genesis carts. The SNES Classic will include a more selective list of 21 games, including the never-released Star Fox 2.