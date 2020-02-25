Resident Evil 3 Remake demo coming soon, new gameplay videos released

Capcom

Resident Evil 3 Remake will take players back to Racoon City to follow Jill Valentine's escape. To get survival horror fans ready, developer Capcom is getting a demo ready.

The official Resident Evil Twitter account tweeted Tuesday that a demo for Resident Evil 3 Remake is on the way. It didn't provide any specifics but did say it would have more details soon.

Along with the news of a demo, our sister site GameSpot had a chance to play a sequence of the upcoming horror game. While last year's Resident Evil 2 Remake redid the Raccoon City Police Department where most of the action took place, RE3 reimagines the entire city according to editor Matt Espineli. It's a bigger world to explore and try to survive.

Nemesis, the big baddie of the game, has also be reimagined and not just its face. The monster will require a bit more strategy to take down and avoid, unlike RE2's Mr. X who would slowly chase players down. Nemesis is unpredictable and will attack in the least expected places.

Fans of the original might also enjoy this GameSpot video comparing scenes from the original and the remake.

Capcom announced the RE3 Remake back in December, almost one year since it released the RE2 Remake. Included in the remake is the four-versus-one multiplayer, Resident Evil Resistance. The new mode pits a group of players against one who is controlling the zombies, monsters and traps.

Resident Evil 3 Remake comes out in April for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Originally published Feb. 25, 10:44 a.m. PT.

Update, 11 a.m. PT: Adds background details.