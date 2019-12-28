Humane Society of Rowan County

Star Wars fans have been Baby Yoda-crazy since the adorable character officially known as The Child debuted on Disney Plus show The Mandalorian. And that could be a good thing for an unusual-looking cat who needs to be adopted into a loving home.

Meet the rescue cat named Joy who bears an uncanny resemblance to Baby Yoda, at least in the large pointy ears. The cat was found injured by a humane society volunteer in Kannapolis, North Carolina, who then contacted the Humane Society of Rowan County to care for the cute critter until it can be adopted.

The cat had a wound around her neck and an upper respiratory infection, and is currently being cared for at Cabarrus Animal Hospital.

"She's very cuddly, she's very affectionate, and she's very sweet," Nancy Rominger, a humane society board member, told CNN on Friday. "Her experiences have not made her into an attack cat. She seems to like people and loves being in laps. She's going to make someone a very nice pet."

We're sure most of you are familiar with our sweet little Joy. Many on social media have dubbed her Yoda Cat because... Posted by Humane Society of Rowan County NC on Friday, December 27, 2019

The cat is believed to be around 1 or 2 years old. While she is recovering, fans can stay up to date on her health status via her own Baby Yoda Cat Facebook fan page.

"She has a long road of recovery ahead of her," the Humane Society of Rowan County said on Facebook. "Joy will not be available for adoption for some time. If you wish to donate toward her medical bills, we welcome any assistance."

Fans can help with the cat's medical bills through the Humane Society of Rowan County's Facebook fundraiser. Once her injury has healed and she is given the all clear by Cabarrus Animal Hospital, interested fans and cat lovers can apply to adopt the Baby Yoda Cat here.

If you still haven't experienced the magic that is Baby Yoda, here's how to watch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.