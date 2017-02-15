GOP demands inquiry into EPA use of encrypted messaging apps

Getty Images

Some members of Congress are demanding an investigation into the Environmental Protection Agency's use of texting and encrypted chat apps like Signal.

Encryption scrambles data and only lets a person with the correct passcode have access. Tech firms and privacy advocates argue that encryption is essential to secure personal information and communications. The government and law enforcement officials counter that encryption hurts their ability to investigate criminal and terrorist activity.

Federal employees, worried about the impact of President Donald Trump, have turned to encrypted messaging apps, new email addresses and other ways to coordinate their strategy toward the new administration, according to a report earlier this month from Politico.

It's that article and others that prompted Rep. Darin LaHood, a Republican from Illinois, and Rep. Lamar Smith, a Republican from Texas, to send a letter to Arthur A. Elkins, Jr., Inspector General of the EPA to ask him to "determine whether it's appropriate to launch a full-scale review" of EPA workers' use of encrypted apps. Smith serves as chair of the Committee on Science, Space and Technology, while LaHood is vice chair of the subcommittee on oversight on the Science, Space and Tech committee.

"Over the past few years, we have seen several examples of federal officials' circumventing Federal Records Act requirements and transparency generally," they wrote. "In this instance, the Committee is concerned that these encrypted and off-the-record communication practices, if true, run afoul of federal record-keeping requirements, leaving information that could be responsive to future Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and congressional requests unattainable."

The letter requested a response from the Inspector General by February 28. The letter doesn't mean he is required to conduct a full investigation.

The EPA and the EPA Inspector General's office didn't immediately respond to CNET's requests for comment.

Encryption gained a lot of scrutiny a year ago during Apple's public battle with the FBI over a request to help unlock an encrypted iPhone used in a terrorist attack. And after Democratic Party emails were hacked, Hillary Clinton and others working on her presidential campaign adopted Signal.

The letter on Wednesday cited a recent review from the EPA Inspector General that found between July 1, 2014 and June 30, 2015, of 3.1 million text messages sent or received on government-issued devices, only 86 of the messages were preserved and archived as a federal record.

"Not only does this demonstrate the vast issues presented with using text messages to conduct official business, but raises additional concerns about using encrypted messaging applications to conduct official business, which make it virtually impossible for the EPA to preserve and retain the records created in this manner to abide by federal record-keeping requirements," the letter said.

