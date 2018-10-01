Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer showcases first-person camera, hygiene options

Rockstar Games/Screenshot by CNET

Rockstar Games gave us another little dose of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Monday, with a trailer showing off two new camera options and a mountain of activities for you.

The second gameplay video -- we saw the first in August -- reveals that you can get up close and personal with playable character Arthur Morgan's allies and enemies by playing first person or you can use a cinematic camera to get a sweeping view of the game's gorgeous world.

It also highlights how vast and involved that open world is, with train robberies, bank heists and loan sharking, as well as old-fashioned exploration.

However, you'll be in constant danger from gangs, thieves and wildlife as you wander alone.

There's no sign of those accursed cougars from the first game -- so far. But they'll surely return to murder Arthur.

The video highlights that the moral choices you make will affect how other characters react to you. And you can decide whether to wash and shave, though characters run away if you abandon hygiene completely.

For the sake of virtual society, don't let Arthur get too stinky.

We also see the expanded Dead Eye system, which lets you slow down time to highlight specific targets and view critical or fatal points of your enemies.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will take over the lives of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers on Oct. 26.