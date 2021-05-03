Red Dead Online, FIFA 21, Final Fantasy X coming to Xbox Game Pass in May

Rockstar Games

Microsoft might not have the killer game for its latest Xbox Series X and S consoles, but it has the next best thing: a subscription service with more than 100 games. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will see big titles including one of the most popular sports games.

Red Dead Online and FIFA 21 are two of the games headlining May's releases on Game Pass. Both will be available on PCs and Xbox consoles later in the month. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Just Cause 4: Reloaded and Dragon Quest Builders 2 are some other games coming to Game Pass in May.

Microsoft

Here's the rundown of what games are coming to Game Pass in May and what platforms they will be available on:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Console and PC) – May 4

FIFA 21 (Console and PC) EA Play – May 6

Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6

Steep (Cloud and Console) – May 6

(Cloud and Console) – May 6 Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC) – May 13

Just Cause 4: Reloaded (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 13

Psychonauts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 13

Red Dead Online (Cloud and Console) – May 13

Remnant: From the Ashes (PC) – May 13

Just like Netflix, HBO Now and Disney Plus, titles also leave Game Pass each month. These games will be removed from the service on May 15:

Alan Wake (Console and PC)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)

Dungeon of the Endless (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy IX (Console and PC)

Hotline Miami (PC)

Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC)

Game Pass is Microsoft's video game subscription service that starts at $10 a month for access on the Xbox console or on the PC. Subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate pay $15 a month and have access to all platforms, EA games and Xbox Cloud Gaming that lets gamers play their games on phones, tablets and soon, browsers.