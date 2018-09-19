Red Dead Online could make Rockstar's western a GTA V-sized juggernaut

Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games just made Red Dead Redemption 2 sound a lot more enticing with its free online mode.

On Wednesday, Rockstar announced that it's launching Red Dead Online as a public beta in November. Rockstar calls Red Dead Online "an evolution" of the multiplayer experience in Red Dead 1. It will be set in Red Dead Redemption 2's open-world and you'll be able to explore on your own or with friends.

Rockstar also says that Red Dead Online will feature constant updates and adjustments to continuously improve on the online experience. This sounds a lot like the online mode for Grand Theft Auto V, another game produced by Rockstar.

Now playing: Watch this: Red Dead Redemption 2 debut trailer

Grand Theft Auto V just celebrated its fifth birthday, but it's still incredibly popular. It just ranked #4 on NPD's list of top selling games for August 2018. Part of this long-term success is due to Grand Theft Auto Online, which also lets you explore an open-world on your own or with friends, and features constant updates to keep it fresh.

As of April 2018, GTA V made about $6 billion, that's more than any other single movie or video game title. Perhaps Rockstar is trying to replicate this success with a similar take on Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases Oct. 26, with Red Dead Online following the month after as a beta. Rockstar warns that the online mode may be a little rocky in the beginning due to its scale. But if Rockstar is following its footsteps for GTA V, it could be in it for the long haul.