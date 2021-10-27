Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles trailer shows a fight-filled reunion

Paramount Plus

TRUE STORRRRRRY! Country singer Jon, the two Beths, deputy sheriff Irene, Tami, David and Glen are coming back. On Wednesday, Paramount Plus revealed the first trailer for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, which will reunite the cast of the second season of the iconic MTV reality show for a new unscripted multi-episode series. The show premieres Nov. 24, and is filmed in the same gorgeous Venice Beach house used in 1993.

If you watched that season, you'll remember it as the one where Jon, the country singer from Owensboro, Kentucky, takes the role of wide-eyed innocent, a la Julie from Alabama in the first season. Or you might remember the fight where David tries to drag an underwear-clad Tami down the hallway, resulting in a huge house argument that led to David becoming the first Real Worlder to get kicked out of a house. (Spoiler: There would be many more.)

Beth S. always seemed to be instigating something, Tami had an abortion, Irene got married and left the house much to Jon's dismay, and Irish writer Dominic lent the first bit of international flavor to the show.

The trailer doesn't show the cast as lovey-dovey friends, even 28 years later. Not everyone is back, for one thing -- Dominic and UCLA business hunk Aaron aren't there. But those who returned are up for the drama.

Jon, of course, is still optimistic. "I don't think we'll be doing a lot of arguing," he says naively in the trailer. "Will we?"

Cut to endless clips of numerous cast members arguing. The David-Tami fight isn't over, it seems, and there are a bunch of other roomies just as ready to rumble.The show debuts the day before Thanksgiving, so you can escape your own family fights to watch these former roommates restart their own.