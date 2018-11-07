Read Amazon's toy catalog to fill the Toys R Us-size hole in your heart

Amazon

The season of holiday shopping is upon us, and while Toys R Us is teetering on the edge of extinction, another retail giant has stepped in to be your go-to place for toy shopping: Amazon.

Amazon just mailed out its holiday toy catalog, which can be seen here (PDF). Amazon breaks its toys down into different sections, ranging from Lego sets and other building toys, superhero and Disney toys, tech toys (video games and electronics), board games and more.

The Amazon catalog doesn't have any prices, but pages have QR codes to scan, and more info about the products can be seen online at amazon.com/holidaytoylist.

Amazon announced the catalog in a November blog post. An Amazon spokesperson told CNET that it shipped out the catalog to millions of customers. The physical catalog can also be found in Amazon Bookstores and physical retail locations.

The Toys R Us holiday catalog may have played a big role in holiday shopping over the years for kids and parents alike, but perhaps the Amazon catalog will take its place for future generations.