Raya and the Last Dragon comes out from behind Disney Plus paywall June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon went up for preorder on Disney Plus Friday, as part of the streaming service's $30 Premier Access system, ahead of its March 5 release. The company also revealed that it'll come out from behind the paywall on June 4, so it'll be available to all subscribers at no extra cost.
Raya is voiced by Kelly Marie Tran from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and Awkwafina from Crazy Rich Asians plays Sisu the last dragon. The adventure sees Raya traveling through Kumandra, a land inspired by various Southeast Asian cultures.
