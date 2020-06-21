Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse: Hypnotizing pictures from across the globe

Francois Nel/Getty

The first of two solar eclipses for 2020 turned the sun into a glowing "ring of fire" on Sunday. People situated along a narrow band of the world, across parts of Africa and Asia, were the lucky few who got to see the rare "annular" eclipse firsthand.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is too far away from the Earth to completely hide the sun, leaving a ring of sunlight around the moon. That is how these types of eclipses get their poetic "ring of fire" nickname.

The full annular eclipse was visible from parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia throughout Sunday. Northern India experienced a near-full eclipse, with 99.4% of the sun blocked during the peak.

We've rounded up some of the best images filtering through the web below. We'll keep updating this piece with some of the best we find.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, nabbed some wonderful images from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, a launching pad for NASA astronauts over the last nine years.

On June 21, a number of Russian regions could witness partial #solareclipse. In 2020 this astronomical event coincided with the summer solstice.



Notably, the ring solar eclipse started at 04:48 UTC in Central Africa with the longest phase visible in the Himalayas for 38 seconds pic.twitter.com/94XsID6SHo — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, these photos were taken by our photographers at the #Baikonur Cosmodrome. If you have managed to capture this astronomical moment, share the photos! pic.twitter.com/6XbUuHHxDj — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) June 21, 2020

Indian journalist Pankaj Jain grabbed this epic snap.

Annularity happened around not long after midday, local time, in Sirsa, India. This capture, from Time and Date's YouTube stream, shows a ghostly, orange ring surrounding the shadowed moon.

Time and Date YouTube

Cloudy skies across parts of India made for striking visions.

An incredible video of the #SolarEclipse2020, shot by me today!



Notice how clear the ring is! My childhood science textbook has come alive. 😀💫 pic.twitter.com/O8MhDUWDAr — Charu Pragya (@CharuPragya) June 21, 2020

Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen from Bulakan, Bulacan PH.



Taken from 3:10pm to 4:25pm, June 21, 2020.#SolarEclipse2020 #solareclipse pic.twitter.com/Y3XtNO7uSg — hilpot28 (@hilpot28) June 21, 2020

Here’s another shot of annular solar eclipse happening now over Chiayi City in Taiwan. #solareclipse #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/3vBsbyqoND — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) June 21, 2020

LOOK: The partial solar eclipse at its maximum as seen from Batangas City as of 4:23 pm. Photo by Elliot Andal #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/A4NNEZvngJ — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 21, 2020

Of course, it wasn't all clear skies...

This won't be the only eclipse of the year. A total solar eclipse is on tap for Dec. 14 for viewers in parts of South America.