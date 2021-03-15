Rare Nintendo Switch Lite deal: Get a $20 store credit at Amazon, Best Buy or GameStop

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Nintendo Switch Lite spent so much time out of stock through 2020 that finding it in stock at all seems like something of a minor miracle. That's why it's especially remarkable to find it not just in stock, but accompanied by a $20 promotional credit to boot. Right now at Amazon when you apply promo code 8RLOZI4Z5INC at checkout, you get the . All four colors (coral, gray, turquoise and yellow) are available.

Nintendo's Switch continues to surprise me with how incredibly popular it has become -- it's the little console that could. But keep in mind that while the full-size Switch works both as a fully mobile handheld console and can be plugged into your TV, this model -- the Switch Lite -- can't connect to a display, which is why it's about $100 cheaper. For all the deets, be sure to read CNET's review of the Switch Lite.

Amazon isn't the only retailer offering a rare Switch Lite deal. You can get a similar offer from Best Buy. Head over there, and you can get the . You can't apply the gift card to the Switch Lite, but it's some free money for your next purchase.

Finally. the same deal is available at GameStop: .

If you get a Nintendo Switch Lite before the end of March, both Amazon and Best Buy purchases also include a seven-day free trial of Nintendo Switch Online. At the end of the trial, the subscription kicks in at $4 per month, unless you cancel it first. I'm not sure if GameStop includes the Nintendo Switch Lite free trial, because the product page doesn't mention it.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo Switch Lite: 1 month later

