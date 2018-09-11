KitchenAid

Let's turn our attention to the kitchen, shall we? No kitchen is complete unless it has a good mixer. How else will you make your cakes, knead your dough, whip your egg whites and all that?

Of course, if you've ever priced them, you know that "good" mixers can run as high as $400 -- leaving you with less cash for cake ingredients. (The horror!)

That's what makes this deal especially sweet: For a limited time, Best Buy has the KitchenAid KSM85PBSM mixer for $190 shipped (plus tax). That's a $210 discount. Over at Amazon (where this particular model is available only from third-party sellers), it runs at least $223.

I won't regurgitate the specs on this mixer, other than to say it has a Silver Metallic finish (the much cooler red one costs $40 more, alas) and comes with a flat beater, wire whip and dough hook. And KitchenAid, of course, is a brand with a longtime following.

All you really need to know can be found in the user ratings: an impossible, downright unparalleled 4.8 stars (out of 5) from over 550 buyers. A whopping 99 percent of customers said they'd recommend it to a friend.

In other words: I defy you to not like this mixer!

