Quit Starbucks and make your own cold-brew coffee for $68

Let's do some math, shall we? A grande Starbucks cold-brew coffee costs $3.45 (in my neck of the woods, anyway). If you order, say, three of those per week, in a month you'll have spent around $41 -- not including tax and tips.

A much, much cheaper long-term solution: Brew your own. With this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the KitchenAid KCM5912SX Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $67.99 when you apply promo code CNETKAID at checkout. Price at Amazon: $100. Price when CNET previewed the smaller original version a couple years ago: $130.

When you brew some coffee inside the KCM5912SX, you end up with a highly concentrated java that you then add to water, milk and/or ice. So, for example, pour 2 ounces of the concentrate into a mug with 6 ounces of water. Presto: cold brew.

The machine holds up to 38 ounces, meaning you can make up to 19 services using the aforementioned cup size. What I find particularly cool is that after it's done brewing, you can toss it in the fridge for up to two weeks. Presto again: cold brew without the wait.

CNET hasn't reviewed it, but over at Amazon it has a 4.4-star average from over 400 buyers. I'm eyeballing this as a potentially awesome Father's Day gift -- for the coffee-loving dad, of course. Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Get this smart scale for just $15.60

I'm done weighing myself. No good comes of it. Why do we judge ourselves based on the number on a scale? Why should my day be ruined if I discover I'm up a couple pounds?

Vodool

That probably seems a weird way to introduce this deal, but here it is: For a limited time, Vodool (via Amazon) has the Hutbit wireless digital smart scale for $15.60 with promo code IFQACKPG. It's currently listed at $39, though more often sells at $29.

In addition to telling you your weight and syncing that info with your phone, this scale promises to measure a wide variety of metrics: BMI, bone mass, water weight, visceral fat and so on.

Whether you believe a simple scale can do all that is your call. I'll simply say that similar smart scales sell for anywhere from $35-70, and that this one has a 4.4-star review average from 139 buyers.

So forgetting all that other stuff, a digital Wi-Fi scale for $15.60 is really a great deal. Assuming you still want to live your life by a number under your feet. 😉

