Quentin Tarantino says Kill Bill 3 'is definitely in the cards'

It's been 15 years since Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and its sequel, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, came out in 2003 and 2004. But director Quentin Tarantino says the story of The Bride, aka Beatrix Kiddo, aka the deadliest woman in the world (played by Uma Thurman), isn't dead yet. In an interview Monday on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live, the director said he has a plan to continue the action saga.

"I do have an idea of what I would do," Tarantino said. "Because I wouldn't want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure, she doesn't deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard."

She sure has. Thurman's Bride, first seen pregnant and bleeding in a church wearing her wedding dress, underwent a horrific experience while comatose, was buried alive, and by sheer will, managed to seek revenge on the assassins who came after her. What could possibly be next? Tarantino knows.

"Now, I actually have an idea that could be interesting," the director said.

But don't rush out and buy tickets yet.

"It would be like at least three years from now or something like that," Tarantino told Cohen, adding that he has written a stage play and a five-episode TV series he wants to tackle first (no details on those.) "But look, it is definitely in the cards."