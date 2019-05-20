Best geek movies of the decade

CNET también está disponible en español.

46 (tie). Wonder Woman

We've already rounded up great (and awful) geek movies from 2018. But what about films from this entire past decade? Using our sister site Metacritic's scoring system, we've compiled a list of the best geek movies since 2010

The fourth film in the DC Extended Universe "makes you eager for more," says GameSpot, another of our sister sites.  

Metascore: 76

Photo:Warner Bros.
1
of 51

46 (tie). The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games sequel is "smoothly exciting but a bit of a tease," per Entertainment Weekly.

Metascore: 76

See it on Amazon
Photo:Lionsgate
2
of 51

46 (tie). Guardians of the Galaxy

Chris Pratt's debut as Star-Lord is "a resounding success that takes a seat at Marvel's top table," says CineVue.

Metascore: 76

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
3
of 51

46 (tie). How to Train Your Dragon 2

The How to Train Your Dragon sequel "offers just the right amount of spectacle," according to the Miami Herald. 

Metascore: 76

See it on Amazon
Photo:Paramount Pictures
4
of 51

46 (tie). 10 Cloverfield Lane

The second film in the Cloverfield saga is a "real nail-biter of a monster movie," per the New York Post.

Metascore: 76

See it on Amazon
Photo:Paramount Pictures
5
of 51

46 (tie). The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

This 2010 thriller, based on the novel of the same name, is "entertaining enough to rise above its flaws," says the San Francisco Chronicle.

Metascore: 76

See it on Amazon
Photo:Columbia Pictures
6
of 51

41 (tie). The Gift

The Gift is a "smart, adult thriller," according to Movie Nation.

Metascore: 77

See it on Amazon
Photo:Huayi Brothers Media
7
of 51

41 (tie). Finding Dory

The Finding Nemo sequel is "filled with compelling characters, plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and several exciting set pieces, all propped up by a heartfelt core that has a lot to say about love and acceptance," GameSpot says. 

Metascore: 77

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
8
of 51

41 (tie). Logan

The third and final film in the Wolverine trilogy "elevates its genre, succeeding precisely because it's different, and because it strives to be the Wolverine movie fans have always wanted to see," per GameSpot.

Metascore: 77

See it on Amazon
Photo:20th Century Fox
9
of 51

41 (tie). The Jungle Book

The live-action remake of Jungle Book "has the bare necessities, and then some," according to Time Out London. 

Metascore: 77

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
10
of 51

41 (tie). Paddington

The first Paddington film is "charmingly funny and shamelessly punny," according to RogerEbert.com. 

Metascore: 77

See it on Amazon
Photo:TWC-Dimension
11
of 51

38 (tie). Ex Machina

This 2014 sci-fi thriller is a "clever film with one indelible performance from Oscar Isaac," says The Globe and Mail.

Metascore: 78

See it on Amazon
Photo:Universal Pictures
12
of 51

38 (tie). Zootopia

This Oscar-nominated animation film "remains entertaining throughout — a testament to the inventiveness of the on-screen action," according to Empire.

Metascore: 78

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
13
of 51

38 (tie). Avengers: Endgame

The Avengers: Infinity War sequel "hits you like a shot in the heart," says Rolling Stone. 

Metascore: 78

Pre-order it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
14
of 51

34 (tie). Annihilation

Based on the novel of the same name, Annihilation is "more than mere visuals and it will shock, fascinate and haunt whatever screen it's watched on," per The Guardian.

Metascore: 79

See it on Amazon
Photo:Paramount Pictures
15
of 51

34 (tie). Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

The Rise of the Planet of the Apes sequel is a "much better and far less silly movie than its predecessor," says Village Voice. 

Metascore: 79

See it on Amazon
Photo:20th Century Fox
16
of 51

34 (tie). The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight sequel "brings the Batman story to a close in enormous, satisfying fashion," according to the Arizona Republic. 

Metascore: 79

See it on Amazon
Photo:Warner Bros. Pictures
17
of 51

34 (tie). Life of Pi

Based on the 2001 novel of the same name, Life of Pi is "as enchanting as it is ambitious," according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Metascore: 79

See it on Amazon
Photo:20th Century Fox
18
of 51

32 (tie). Incredibles 2

The Incredibles sequel is "beautiful, creative, smart, funny and more fun than a barrel full of Jack-Jacks. It was well worth the wait," says GameSpot.

Metascore: 80

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
19
of 51

32 (tie). The Martian

This 2015 sci-fi film, based on the novel of the same name, is an "enormously entertaining movie," per the Arizona Republic.

Metascore: 80

See it on Amazon
Photo:20th Century Fox
20
of 51

23 (tie). Coco

This two-time Academy Award-winning fantasy film is "one of Pixar's most gorgeously animated outings in some time," says USA Today. 

Metascore: 81

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
21
of 51

23 (tie). Mandy

Mandy is a "deliberately paced, ultraviolent, outlandishly stylish delivery system for Nicolas Cage's wild-eyed acting style," according to TheWrap. 

Metascore: 81

See it on Amazon
Photo:RLJE Films
22
of 51

23 (tie). Blade Runner 2049

The Blade Runner sequel is "as close to a perfect sequel as has ever existed," per GameSpot.

Metascore: 81

See it on Amazon
Photo:Warner Bros. Pictures
23
of 51

23 (tie). Moana

This two-time Oscar-nominated animation is a "crowd-pleasing oceanic musical with big tunes and beguiling characters," according to Empire.

Metascore: 81

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
24
of 51

23 (tie). Arrival

"Arrival is entrancing, intimate and moving — a sci-fi movie that looks not up at the stars but rather deep within," says Village Voice.

Metascore: 81

See it on Amazon
Photo:Paramount Pictures
25
of 51

23 (tie). The World's End

The third and final entry in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, following Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, "stands on its own as hilarious high-end nonsense," according to the Wall Street Journal. 

Metascore: 81

See it on Amazon
Photo:Focus Features
26
of 51

23 (tie). Us

Jordan Peele's latest horror film is a "brilliant exploration of current-day America," per GameSpot.

Metascore: 81

Preorder it on Amazon
Photo:Universal Pictures
27
of 51

23 (tie). Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

The first film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy "pumps new energy and life into a hallowed franchise in a way that both resurrects old pleasures and points in promising new directions," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Metascore: 81

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
28
of 51

23 (tie). Skyfall

"Skyfall is one of the best Bonds in the 50-year history of moviedom's most successful franchise," says the Globe and Mail. 

Metascore: 81

See it on Amazon
Photo:Columbia Pictures
29
of 51

20 (tie). Isle of Dogs

This Oscar-nominated stop-motion animated film, directed by Wes Anderson, is "packed with laugh-out-loud moments, full of deadpan observations – a quintessential Anderson touch – and exciting sequences," per CineVue.

Metascore: 82

See it on Amazon
Photo:Fox Searchlight Pictures
30
of 51

20 (tie). A Quiet Place

This 2018 post-apocalyptic horror film — starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski — is a "nervy, terrifying thrill," according to Entertainment Weekly.

Metascore: 82

See it on Amazon
Photo:Paramount Pictures
31
of 51

20 (tie). War for the Planet of the Apes

The third entry in the Planet of the Apes reboot series is "the rare blockbuster that's both entertaining and full of complexity," says Vox.

Metascore: 82

See it on Amazon
Photo:20th Century Fox
32
of 51

18 (tie). The Lego Movie

The first film in the Lego Movie franchise is a "wickedly smart and funny free-for-all," according to Rolling Stone. 

Metascore: 83

See it on Amazon
Photo:Warner Bros. Pictures
33
of 51

18 (tie). Hugo

Directed by Martin Scorsese, this 2011 drama is "rich and stimulating even when it wanders," according to the Chicago Tribune.

Metascore: 83

See it on Amazon
Photo:Paramount Pictures
34
of 51

13 (tie). First Man

Based on the book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong, this 2018 biopic is a "breathtaking piece of filmmaking that's filled with some of the most intense portrayals of spaceflight ever put on screen," says The Verge.

Metascore: 84

See it on Amazon
Photo:Universal Pictures
35
of 51

13 (tie). Get Out

This Oscar-winning horror film, helmed by Jordan Peele, "rattles with provocations," according to The Telegraph.

Metascore: 84

See it on Amazon
Photo:Universal Pictures
36
of 51

13 (tie). Looper

This 2012 sci-fi action film — starring Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt – is a "remarkable feat of imagination and execution, entertaining from start to finish," according to The A.V. Club.

Metascore: 84

See it on Amazon
Photo:Sony Pictures
37
of 51

13 (tie). Snowpiercer

"Snowpiercer has been brought to the screen with the kind of solid narrative craftsmanship, carefully drawn characters and — above all — respect for the audience's intelligence," says Variety.

Metascore: 84

See it on Amazon
Photo:The Weinstein Company
38
of 51

13 (tie). Kubo and the Two Strings

This Academy Award-nominated stop-motion fantasy film is "captivating from the very first moments," per the Arizona Republic.

Metascore: 84

See it on Amazon
Photo:Focus Features
39
of 51

12. Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Time Out believes that The Force Awakens sequel "dazzles like the sci-fi saga hasn't in decades."

Metascore: 85

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
40
of 51

11. Mission: Impossible - Fallout

The sixth entry in the Mission Impossible saga is "something special because the dance is so smashingly gorgeous," says the Wall Street Journal. 

Metascore: 86

See it on Amazon
Photo:Paramount Pictures
41
of 51

7 (tie). Hereditary

This 2018 horror film — starring Toni Collette — is a "hell of an intense ride, made for a crowd that enjoys heart-clutching adrenaline spikes," according to The Verge. 

Metascore: 87

See it on Amazon
Photo:A24
42
of 51

7 (tie). Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

This 2018 superhero film, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, is an "instant animated classic," according to GameSpot.

Metascore: 87

See it on Amazon
Photo:Sony Pictures
43
of 51

7 (tie). Birdman

"Birdman is a delicious and delirious pleasure," says The Guardian.

Metascore: 87

See it on Amazon
Photo:Fox Searchlight Pictures
44
of 51

7 (tie). Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II

The final film in the Harry Potter franchise is the "epic and impassioned close that the saga deserves," says San Francisco Chronicle. 

Metascore: 87

See it on Amazon
Photo:Warner Bros. Pictures
45
of 51

5 (tie). Black Panther

Black Panther's standalone film debut is a "terrifically entertaining film," according to the Arizona Republic.

Metascore: 88

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
46
of 51

5 (tie). Paddington 2

The Paddington sequel is a "delightfully heartwarming tale about everyone's favorite marmalade-loving bear," per Entertainment Weekly. 

Metascore: 88

See it on Amazon
Photo:TWC-Dimension
47
of 51

4. Mad Max: Fury Road

The fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise is "perfectly, wonderfully, fantastically crazy," says the Chicago Sun-Times. 

Metascore: 90

See it on Amazon
Photo:Warner Bros. Pictures
48
of 51

3. Toy Story 3

The third Toy Story is a "thoroughly engaging, emotionally satisfying return," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Metascore: 92

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
49
of 51

2. Inside Out

This 2015 comedy, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, is "one of Pixar's best films," per ScreenCrush.

Metascore: 94

See it on Amazon
Photo:Walt Disney Pictures
50
of 51

1. Gravity

A seven-time Oscar winner, this 2013 sci-fi thriller is a "stunning space saga that takes off for new technical frontiers without leaving its humanity behind," says Total Film.

Metascore: 96

See it on Amazon
Published:Caption:
51
of 51
