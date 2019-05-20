Best geek movies of the decade

We've already rounded up great (and awful) geek movies from 2018. But what about films from this entire past decade? Using our sister site Metacritic's scoring system, we've compiled a list of the best geek moviessince 2010.
The fourth film in the DC Extended Universe "makes you eager for more," says GameSpot, another of our sister sites.
The Finding Nemo sequel is "filled with compelling characters, plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and several exciting set pieces, all propped up by a heartfelt core that has a lot to say about love and acceptance," GameSpot says.
23 (tie). Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
The first film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy "pumps new energy and life into a hallowed franchise in a way that both resurrects old pleasures and points in promising new directions," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
This Oscar-nominated stop-motion animated film, directed by Wes Anderson, is "packed with laugh-out-loud moments, full of deadpan observations – a quintessential Anderson touch – and exciting sequences," per CineVue.
Based on the book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong, this 2018 biopic is a "breathtaking piece of filmmaking that's filled with some of the most intense portrayals of spaceflight ever put on screen," says The Verge.