PS5 PlayStation Plus subscribers can get Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last for free in May, plus two PS4 games

Three games for PS5 owners, but only two if you still have a PS4.

The PlayStation 5 library still has a lot of room to grow, leaving owners of the new console hungry for more games. Players who've subscribed to PlayStation Plus, at least, have been getting a steady stream of PS5 experiences to tide them over.

For May, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to play Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last. The game was also released on PlayStation 4 but won't be made available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4.

The other PlayStation Plus games for May, Battlefield V and Stranded Deep, should be playable on both consoles.

If you haven't picked up last month's PSPlus titles, you still have until May 3 to add Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5 version only), Days Gone and Zombie Army 4 to your account.