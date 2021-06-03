PS5 available right now at Best Buy (Update: Sold out)

Chris Parker/CNET

Best Buy's surprise Thursday PS5 restock is all sold out as expected. We'll keep you updated on when the next one happens.

Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

Good luck! Let us know if you were able to buy the console.

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: the ultimate comparison

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.