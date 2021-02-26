Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes Post Malone and Pokemon Day Mr. Potato Head Lady Gaga's dog walker and dogs Stimulus package: Tax breaks for families T-Mobile's $50 unlimited home internet
PS5 and Xbox Series X available right now at Best Buy, stock limited

Try your luck. Best Buy has a queue in place that may allow you to actually get the console.

First Xbox, and now PS5: Both of the hard-to-get game consoles appear to be available at Best Buy right now. We first spotted the Xbox earlier this morning and -- as of the time of this writing -- it still appears to be available. It has (as of 12:30 p.m. ET) been joined by both flavors of the PS5. Even better, all of these are available at their base price ($399 for the PS5 Digital Edition, $499 for the Xbox Series X and PS5 with Blu-ray). We're only seeing the $299 Xbox Series S available for store pickups in some areas.

Instead of forcing you to constantly refresh in hopes of seeing an "Add to cart" button, Best Buy is taking this friendlier, automated approach:

Good system, Best Buy! Now let's hope you have enough inventory to keep it going.

Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

Good luck! Let us know if you were able to buy the console.

