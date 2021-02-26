PS5 and Xbox Series X available right now at Best Buy, stock limited

First Xbox, and now PS5: Both of the hard-to-get game consoles appear to be available at Best Buy right now. We first spotted the Xbox earlier this morning and -- as of the time of this writing -- it still appears to be available. It has (as of 12:30 p.m. ET) been joined by both flavors of the PS5. Even better, all of these are available at their base price ($399 for the PS5 Digital Edition, $499 for the Xbox Series X and PS5 with Blu-ray). We're only seeing the $299 Xbox Series S available for store pickups in some areas.

Instead of forcing you to constantly refresh in hopes of seeing an "Add to cart" button, Best Buy is taking this friendlier, automated approach:

Rick Broida/CNET

Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

Good luck! Let us know if you were able to buy the console.

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: the ultimate comparison

