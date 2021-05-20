PS5 and Xbox Series restock happening now at Walmart

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Walmart has restocked its PS5 and Xbox Series X and S inventory today. They're going to move quickly, so hurry over and good luck.

You can improve your odds by opening the store pages in multiple web browsers and on other devices (your PC, your phone, your tablet).

Available for the next restock

Not available for the next restock

Looking for other retailers? Check for restocks at Amazon, GameStop and Target here.

Good luck!

