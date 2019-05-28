PS4's Death Stranding trailer arrives, reveals release date

Kojima Productions

Death Stranding mastermind Hideo Kojima has been periodically tweeting in recent days, teasing an update to his upcoming mind-bending epic. On Wednesday, Sony revealed on the PlayStation Twitch channel a new trailer for the game and the release date of Nov. 8.

The trailer starts off with bloody Mads Milkensen who plays Cliff, talking and then creepily singing to what could be assumed to be a baby. Then it cuts to Sam talking with Bridgette, who appears to be the president of the United States. What follows is a montage of Sam suiting up and leaving a government-looking facility called Bridges, which is also his last name.

According to Kojima, the US has been fragmented and it's up to the player to reconnect isolated cities as well as connect to other players around the globe via Strands, or connections.

Sam travels across different landscapes, using various items to reach different areas. This is when the bad guys, known as the Homodemons, get introduced. They're extremists that kill people in cities. It's at this point that the trailer shows the game's combat: Enemies chase down Sam and he has to flee or fight them off with his fists and weapons.

The trailer then shows the supernatural enemies in Death Stranding called "BTs." Unlike the Homodemons, these enemies will require stealth to get past them. Sam is shown plugging his suit into a container filled with fluid with a baby called BB Pods, which likely gives him the ability to see the BTs. In this case, the monsters do detect Sam and swarm him as he sinks into the solid ground and seemingly transported into a battlefield. From there is a montage of different sections of the game with messages of connections.

Cliff makes multiple appearances in the final minutes of the trailer as he rises from what looks like a swamp wearing tactical gear along with several other red-eyed faceless soldiers. He ends the trailer in the same look as he did in the beginning, but without the bloody face, as he talks to the baby saying how it can explore the world and even the moon.

On Tuesday, the PlayStation Twitch channel went live playing this trailer on a loop, but the sound was distorted while the screen was covered with black. Handprints revealed pieces of the screen throughout the day and morning with thousands watching. It was minutes before 12 p.m. ET when the entire screen was shown and the trailer was played in full.

After the trailer went live, Kojima tweeted how "people have built walls and have become isolated," and he hopes that playing Death Stranding will help those understand the importance of connecting with others.

Those who pre-order Death Stranding will receive multiple gold versions of in-game items such as sunglasses, hat and armor plate. For $199.99, players can buy the collector's edition of the game and receive a life-sized BB Pod statue and Bridges Cargo Case.

Originally published on May 28.

Update, May 29, 9:57 a.m. PT: Adds new trailer and release date. Update, May 29 10:15 a.m. PT: Adds background info.