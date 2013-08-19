PS4 release date to be revealed tomorrow

What do we want? The PS4 release date! When do we want it? At 6 o'clock tomorrow! Sony will reveal the launch date for the new PlayStation 4 games console tomorrow.
Sony will announce the date at a press conference at video games industry blow-out Gamescom 2013 in Germany at 6pm tomorrow, Tuesday 20 August.
Sony also promises updates on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita consoles.
Previous rumours suggest the PS4 could land on 21 October -- potentially a whole month before the rival Xbox One from Microsoft is rumoured to hit shops on 29 November.
The new PlayStation already has a crucial headstart over the new Xbox: at £349, the PS4 is a hefty £80 cheaper than the Xbox One.
The PlayStation 4 has proved so popular with gamers that Sony doesn't know if it can keep up with demand, warning that even some advance orders might not get a console on launch day.
