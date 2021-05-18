Prime Day prices now: Fitbit Sense drops to all-time-low $240 (save $89)

Lexy Savvides/CNET

Yesterday it was the Roku Ultra, which hit an unexpectedly low, Black Friday-matching price a good month or so before Amazon Prime Day. Today, the for the white and gold version. (The carbon and graphite model remains at $300, at least for now.) It originally sold for $329. As always, this deal is available for a limited time and while supplies last.

This is somewhat surprising, because Prime Day often brings some of the best Fitbit deals of the year. So is there a chance the Sense will see an even lower price next month? I wouldn't rule it out, but there's another consideration: Popular products often sell out quickly. As with yesterday's Roku deal, a bird in the hand...

The Sense is Fitbit's flagship model, a full-on smartwatch packed with sensors designed to track all the things: steps, stress, sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It even has an FDA-approved electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) feature.

I haven't used one myself, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Fitbit Sense review. Verdict: Great wearable, but the sheer scope of data it provides can be intimidating (and perplexing).

That review was based on the $329 price tag, which called into question whether the Sense was a better option than the Fitbit Versa 3. But the latter sells for $230, just $10 less than the Sense right now.

To my thinking, there's no question which model makes the most... sense. (Oh, come on, you knew that was coming.)

Now playing: Watch this: Fitbit Sense: A puzzle of data from your wrist

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.