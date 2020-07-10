Preorder the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness watch for $42

Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is coming soon to the US, bringing a wealth of impressive features to your wrist on the cheap. How impressive and how cheap? Let's start with the latter: If you simply can't wait to get your mitts on one, Walmart has the . Note that it's being offered via a third-party seller, and that it says delivery will take about two weeks.

The Mi Band 5's predecessor was already a pretty solid product, selling for around $35 and standing toe-to-toe with the pricier Fitbit Inspire HR. There's no official price on the new model, but I'm seeing it from various China-based sellers for $40 to $50. I suspect it'll end up in the higher end of that range once it reaches US warehouses.

The water-resistant Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display (just slightly larger than the Mi Band 4's), heart rate and oxygen sensors, dozens of animated watch faces, a magnetic charge cord and a 14-day battery.

That battery is a bit of a disappointment, as the Mi Band 4 was rated for up to 20 days. However, the Mi Band 5 adds several new sport modes, bringing the total to 11. It also adds menstrual tracking.

I'll know more once I get my hands on the Mi Band 5 -- or, rather, get the Mi Band 5 on my hand. I'm hoping it's better than the $25 Wyze Band, which left me a bit disappointed.

Your thoughts?

