Preakness Stakes 2021: Post time, TV schedule, how to watch without cable

In last year's rearranged schedule, the Preakness Stakes was run as the third leg of the Triple Crown. The race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore is back in its traditional spot this year, sandwiched between the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Medina Spirit failed a drug test after its win at the Kentucky Derby but will be racing in the Preakness. The colt, trained by Bob Baffert, is facing additional scrutiny and testing but is one of the favorites to win Saturday's race.

The 2021 Preakness Stakes takes place later today and will be broadcast on NBC. Here's how you can watch live without cable.

When does the Preakness Stakes start?

The Preakness Stakes takes place today, Saturday, May 15. TV coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET on NBC. Post time is set for 6:50 p.m. ET (3:50 p.m. PT).

How can I watch the Preakness on TV?



If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and watch your local NBC station. You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials and offer NBC. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Sling Blue package includes local NBC stations but only in a handful of markets. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC in most markets. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T Now TVs $70-a-month Plus package includes NBC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

