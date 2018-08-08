Power Rangers movie sequel reportedly morphin into existence

Lionsgate

Go, go, Power Rangers -- again.

It looks like a sequel to 2017's Power Rangers big-screen movie is in the works, and that's not all the colorful heroes have in store. In a recent report from Licensing.org, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said the toy company has big plans for the popular 1990s-era franchise, including a new film.

The Power Rangers brand has a "significant opportunity for growth," Goldner said in the report. Not a lot of detail was given about the film, which will follow the 2017 Power Rangers movie that received mixed reviews from critics. CNET's review of that movie notes that while the teen heroes don't hang out at a juice bar/karate dojo, they "unmistakably" carry the spirit of the cult-favorite show.

Power Rangers fans with an interest in the Mighty Morphin toys and collectibles can mark their calendars for 2020. Goldner said in the licensing report that 2019 is a "transition year" for the Power Rangers brand, with new licensed products and entertainment content coming in 2020.

No date was given for the next film in the series. The 2017 movie starred Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks. It ended on a bit of a cliff-hanger, with a mid-credits scene hinting at the return of Green Ranger Tommy Oliver.