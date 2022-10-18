When Does Daylight Saving Time End? Why Do We Still 'Fall Back'?

Daylight saving time will come to an end at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, nearly eight months after the Senate unanimously passed a measure to make the time shift permanent. The Sunshine Protection Act has stalled in the House since March, but if it clears, clocks will stay in daylight saving mode all year round, adding more sunshine in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Sen. Marco Rubio, who reintroduced the act in 2021, said when it passed that it would decrease seasonal depression, childhood obesity and car accidents, while improving productivity, safety and health.

"The biannual transition of 'spring forward' and 'fall back' disrupts circadian sleeping patterns, causing confusion, sleep disturbances and even an elevated risk to heart health," the Florida Republican said.



But daylight saving time, which goes into effect from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, also has its detractors.

Here's all you need to know about daylight saving time, including why we have it, why some people hate it and where efforts to make it year-round are headed.

What is daylight saving time?

We've been trying to line up our working hours with daylight hours for centuries. In the US, the advancing of the clocks one hour in springtime was first formally adopted in 1918 with the Standard Time Act but abolished shortly after World War I.



It was reintroduced by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1942, after the US entered World War II, and remained in place until 1945. Post-WWII, various municipalities made their own decisions about observing daylight saving time, making travel timetables and other scheduling a nightmare. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established Standard Time and daylight saving time, which would begin at 2 a.m. on the last Sunday in April.

In response to an OPEC oil embargo, President Richard Nixon signed a bill in 1974 putting the US on permanent daylight saving time for two years. But as the Watergate scandal became more public, support for Nixon -- and the plan -- dwindled quickly. Days after his resignation, and just eight months after the full-time DST plan was instituted, an amendment was introduced to repeal it.

Daylight saving time moved up three weeks in 2005: Currently, it begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March, when clocks advance, or "spring forward," one hour. They are then rewound, or "fall back," an hour, returning to standard time on the first Sunday in November.

DST isn't observed in Asia, Africa and many countries close to the equator, where the change in sunrise and sunset doesn't vary much throughout the year.

Why make daylight saving time year-round?

Changing clocks twice a year robs Americans of sleep and productivity, causes scheduling errors and creates other issues. A 2016 study by workforce consultant Chmura Economics and Analytics estimated that the biannual switchover costs the US more than $430 million a year.

"I think the majority of the American people's preference is just to stop the back and forth changing," Sen. Rubio said in March. "But beyond that, I think their preference is -- certainly at least based on today's vote, and what we've heard -- is to make daylight saving time permanent."

Advocates point to studies showing car accidents involving pedestrians and wildlife decrease during daylight saving months. And the additional daylight can have other effects too, such as reducing the number of robberies by 27%, according to the Brookings Institution.

Rubio also argued more sunlight would provide more opportunities for physical exercise.



"We desperately want our kids to be outside, to be playing, to be doing sports, not just to be sitting in front of a TV or a computer terminal or playing video games all day," Rubio said. "If you don't have a park or an outdoor facility with lights, you're basically shut down around 5 p.m. -- in some cases as early as four or 4:30 p.m."



The return to standard time offers Americans an extra hour of sleep, but since sunset comes earlier it can also trigger seasonal affective disorder, a form of depression that can manifest as lethargy, an inability to concentrate and changes in eating and sleeping habits.

There's also an economic boost with DST, according to the US Chamber of Commerce, which claims Americans shop more after work if it's light out. According to JP Morgan Chase, there is a drop in economic activity of up to 5% when clocks return to standard time.

Representatives from the golf industry testified before Congress that even one additional month of DST was worth $200 million in green fees and golf club sales. And makers of barbecue grills testified it added $100 million in sales.



At least 18 states -- including Rubio's home state of Florida -- have already passed legislation for year-round daylight, according to the National Council of State Legislatures. But those measures can't be applied until there is a change in federal statute.

What's next for the Sunshine Protection Act?



The House still has to vote on the bill, and so far, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hasn't indicated whether the House will take up the measure.



Rep. Frank Pallone, chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in March he was "pleased to see momentum building" for year-round DST. "It's clear to me that it is time to stop changing our clocks twice a year," Pallone tweeted.

If the bill clears both houses of Congress, the Sunshine Protection Act would go to President Joe Biden for signing.

Should it become law, the bill has a provision delaying its implementation until November 2023, to give airlines and other transport industries time to adjust their schedules.

Why do some people hate daylight saving time?

Many complaints about DST involve the inconvenience and cost of switching the clocks back and forth, as well as the risks of impaired focus and judgment from changing sleep schedules. Heart attacks spike by nearly a quarter in the days following the start of DST, according to a 2014 University of Michigan report. And fatal car accidents jump 6%, according to a University of Colorado study.

But the American Academy of Sleep Medicine argued in a 2020 study that permanent standard time "most closely match[es] our circadian sleep-wake cycle."

"Daylight saving time results in more darkness in the morning and more light in the evening, disrupting the body's natural rhythm," wrote lead author M. Adeel Rishi.



"Standard time provides a better opportunity to get the right duration of high-quality, restful sleep on a regular basis," AASM President Jennifer Martin said in a statement, "which improves our cognition, mood, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being."

Parents groups have also argued that operating on daylight saving time means students are often heading to school before the sun has risen, increasing the risk of accidents.



What states are trying to make daylight saving time permanent?

Federal law doesn't currently allow full-time DST, so Congress would have to act before any state could make a change. But at least 20 states have introduced or passed legislation to stay on daylight saving time permanently, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, should Congress allow or if neighboring states enacted similar legislation.

Massachusetts and Maine have commissioned studies on year-round DST, and Californians voted to do away changing the clocks back in 2021, but legislators have yet to follow through.

Two states -- Hawaii and most of Arizona -- currently don't observe daylight saving time, nor does Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam or the Northern Mariana Islands.