First Major US City Reinstates Mask Mandate

Sarah Tew/CNET

Philadelphia will be reinstating its COVID-19 mask mandate next week, the city said Monday. Masks will be required in all indoor public spaces from April 18, including schools, childcare facilities, businesses, restaurants and government buildings.

"The mask mandate is tied to the COVID Response Levels, and as COVID cases rise in Philly, we want to protect our most vulnerable residents," Philadelphia Public Health tweeted. "Wearing a mask around others is an easy way to do that. The sooner that we can stop this wave, the sooner we can get back to Level 1."

Residents are being asked to report businesses not complying with the mask mandate.

The COVID level in Philadelphia County is still listed on the CDC's website as being low.

The World Health Organization's current advice is that all members of the public should wear a well-fitting mask covering the nose and mouth in indoor settings, "irrespective of vaccination status or history of prior infection."

Hawaii was the last American state to remove its mask mandate on March 25, with major US cities removing mandates in February and March as COVID levels dropped.