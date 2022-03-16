Biden Announces $800 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

War in Ukraine

President Joe Biden announced an additional $8000 in military assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, as the country continues to defend itself from Russian invasion.

The package includes more of the defensive weapons the US has already provided, including Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, officials familiar with the plan told The Wall Street Journal, as well as, potentially, armed drones.



It does not, however, include fighter jets or other help in creating the no-fly zone Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Wednesday when he spoke remotely to Congress.

"To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people, is this too much to ask?" Zelenskyy asked lawmakers. "You know how much depends on the battlefield, on the ability to use aircraft, powerful strong aviation to protect our people, our freedom, our land, aircraft that can help Ukraine, help Europe."

You know they exist and you have them," he added, "but they are on Earth not in the Ukrainian sky. I need to protect our sky."



An omnibus bill passed by Congress last week pledges approximately $13.6 billion to Ukraine in all, with half earmarked for military aid and half for humanitarian and economic assistance.