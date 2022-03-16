iPad Air 2022 Review CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts Daylight Saving Time Legislation 37 New iOS Emoji Arrive Elden Ring: Best Place to Farm Runes Google Doodle Fetes French Artist Rosa Bonheur
Watch Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Address Congress

Zelenskyy spoke to Congress earlier this morning, but you can rewatch the address.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking at a press conference on Feb. 25 in Kyiv on Russia's military operations in Ukraine. 

 Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
This story is part of War in Ukraine, CNET's coverage of events there and of the wider effects on the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually addressed Congress on Wednesday. Zelenskyy asked the US for additional support, including a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to aid in its fight against Russia. 

"Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its overwhelming support," Zelensky said. "I call on you to do more." 

Zelenskyy's virtual speech was only open in person to members of Congress at an auditorium inside the Capitol Visitor Center, but was also carried by major news networks.  

On Feb. 24, Russia invaded Ukraine in what Zelenskyy has described as a "war against the whole of Europe." The US, UK and EU have imposed substantial sanctions against Russia, many Western companies have ceased operations there and more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country as Russian forces have bombarded cities and other targets.

How to Rewatch Zelenskyy's Remarks to Congress

If you missed the address or want to rewatch it, you can replay Zelenskyy's remarks via Pelosi's official Twitter account, as well as on C-SPAN.

You can also watch the address below. (Note: The video contains some graphic images from the war in Ukraine.)

