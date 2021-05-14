Pokemon trading cards removed from Target, Walmart shelves

Getty Images

Pokemon trading cards are worth more now than ever before. Thanks to this rise in popularity in trading cards across the board, there's also been a rise in collectors acting badly leading to stores taking action.

Customers visiting Walmart and Target stores this past week saw signs saying NFL, MLB, NBA, Pokemon and other trading cards have been removed from shelves, according to Bleeding Cool on Tuesday. A sign at Walmart says it suspended the selling of cards because of "inappropriate customer behavior." Target says safety for its employees and customers is the reason it removed trading cards from stores.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we've decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14," the company said in an email Friday.

Target is no longer selling Pokémon cards in stores “to ensure the safety of our guests and team members.” pic.twitter.com/lpV0pyw8oA — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) May 13, 2021

There were no specific events provided by either store, but on Friday, police were called to a Target store in Wisconsin when a person allegedly pulled a gun over a trading card dispute.

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.