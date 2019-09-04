Pokemon Sword and Shield's latest Pokemon is literally a teapot and fans are confused

Nintendo

Pokemon have always been weird and wonderful hybrids of food, animals and, more recently, heavy metal singers. So it should come as no surprise that one of the latest pocket monster creations, revealed in a new trailer for Pokemon Sword and Shield Wednesday, is made entirely from tea.

Polteageist, as the Pokemon Company's official description reads, is made from "black tea, and it's said to have a very distinct aroma and flavor."

It is also up for giving Trainers a taste of its... body, but that privilege is reserved for the trustworthy few: "It will only allow a Trainer it trusts to sample its tea, although drinking too much can lead to indigestion."

Stunning. The detail. Black tea, not green because that would be too easily digested.

The tea creation, a Ghost-type, has a clear connection to Sword and Shield's UK-inspired Galar region. It was introduced along with Cramorant, a Water/Flying-type Pokemon undoubtedly based on the cormorant seabird species common in Britain.

The Twitter reactions to Polteageist are a mixture of raised eyebrows and love for its cuteness.

Pokemon in the UK: let's make it tea



Lol — Lucky Duck (@TheDuckPone) September 4, 2019

@NintendoAmerica this is the most British pokemon I've ever seen — Troy Ayling (@troy_ayling) September 4, 2019

I love polteageist but I really wish they didn't say you could drink it — faith @ lightbox expo on Sunday (@faith_schaffer) September 4, 2019

Get your tea pun-based Pokemon in Sword and Shield, arriving on the Nintendo Switch Nov. 15.