Pokemon Sword and Shield sell 6 million copies during launch weekend

Nintendo

Pokemon Sword and Shield sold more than 6 million copies worldwide over the weekend following their Nov. 15 launch on Nintendo Switch, the company revealed Friday. That makes them the console's fastest-selling games, snatching the crown from 2018's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The core Pokemon RPG series sold more than 241 million copies worldwide from the 1996 release of Red and Green on Game Boy in Japan (Green was replaced by Blue outside Japan) to September 2019, Nintendo noted. Last year's Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee games -- which were basically remakes of the 1996 games -- sold 3 million copies in their first week on sale.

Sword and Shield's success will likely see that figure jump again -- previous major core games Sun and Moon sold more than 16 million copies. Those came out on Nintendo 3DS in 2016, and became the handheld device's third best-selling games (behind Mario Kart 7 and Pokemon X and Y).

Earlier this week, Roku was forced to push an update after Sword and Shield's Y-Comm service, which constantly searches for other Pokemon players on the same wireless network and online, made devices crash.

Also Friday, the Pokemon Company announced that it'll open another popup Pokemon Center -- a real-life store where you can buy merch -- in London for the 2020 Pokemon World Championships. The date and venue haven't been revealed yet though.

