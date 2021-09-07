Pokemon Sword and Shield giving out two free mythical Pokemon

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword and Shield players will soon have a chance to claim two free mythical Pokemon. To celebrate the upcoming international release of the series' latest animated film, Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, the Pokemon Company is giving away a free Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi for Sword and Shield next month.

The free Pokemon will be distributed via a download code, which will be included in October's Pokemon Trainer Club newsletter. To receive the code, you need to sign up for the newsletter on the official Pokemon website and opt in to email marketing by Sept. 25.

The newsletter containing the download code will be sent out on Oct. 7. Both Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi play a prominent role in Secrets of the Jungle and don't normally appear in Sword and Shield, so you won't want to miss your chance to get them. You can see more details about each Pokemon below.

Dada Zarude

Level 70

Held item: Choice Scarf

Ability: Leaf Guard

Moves: Jungle Healing, Hammer Arm, Power Whip and Energy Ball

Shiny Celebi

Level 60



Held item: Lucky Egg

Ability: Natural Cure

Moves: Magical Leaf, Future Sight, Life Dew and Heal Bell

Once the download code has been distributed, you can claim the free Pokemon by opening the Mystery Gift menu and selecting Get with a Code/Password.

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will be released internationally on Netflix on Oct. 8. The Pokemon Company says that a crossover event will also take place in Pokemon Go to celebrate the movie's launch, but no further details have been announced yet.