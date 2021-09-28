Amazon event: Everything announced Amazon's Astro home robot Ring's flying Always Home Cam Amazon's wall-mounted Echo Show 15 'Hey, Disney!' coming to Amazon Echo Squid Game may be Netflix's biggest show

Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer introduces Scyther evolution Kleavor

Upcoming remakes Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl also get new trailers.

Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Kleavor is an evolution of Scyther. 

 The Pokemon Company

After Pokemon's conspicuous absence from last week's Nintendo Direct event, fans were bombarded with fresh footage of upcoming Switch games Tuesday as both Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl got new trailers.

The trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus reveals new Pokemon Kleavor, which is a new evolution of series mainstay Scyther, and also looks at the game's menus and character customization option. It comes out Jan. 28.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's trailer gives us a look at game mechanics like the app-filled Poketch, stat-increasing Poffins and relaxing Amity Square. 

These remakes of 2007 Nintendo DS adventures Diamond and Pearl arrive on Nov. 19.