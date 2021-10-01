Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle event: Zarude Research, Team Rocket and more

Pokemon Go is celebrating the Netflix release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with a crossover event. Until Oct. 10, various Pokemon that appear in the film will be featured in Pokemon Go, including the brand-new mythical Pokemon Zarude, which will be available for the first time in the mobile game. Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's Secrets of the Jungle event.
How to get Zarude
As part of the Secrets of the Jungle event, players have their first chance to catch Zarude in Pokemon Go. The mythical Pokemon is available through a new Special Research story called Search for Zarude. Once you've completed every step of the Special Research, your final reward will be an encounter with Zarude.
Like other event-exclusive Special Research lines, Search for Zarude is only available for a limited time. You can only obtain the Special Research during the Secrets of the Jungle event, so you must log in before Oct. 10 if you're hoping to get Zarude. Once you have the Special Research, however, you can complete it any time, even after the event ends. You can see the full list of Research tasks below.
Search for Zarude stage 1/5
- Catch 7 different species of Pokemon - 1 Sun Stone
- Catch 7 Pokemon - Diglett encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of wild ground-type Pokemon - 15 Poke Balls
- Reward for completing all three tasks: Drilbur encounter, 250 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries
Stage 2/5
- Make 5 Great throws in a row - 5 Pinap Berries
- Catch 10 bug-type Pokemon - Dwebble encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of wild bug-type Pokemon - 10 Great Balls
- Reward for completing all three tasks: Combee encounter, 250 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries
Stage 3/5
- Use 20 berries to help catch Pokemon - Cherrim encounter
- Catch 30 grass- or bug-type Pokemon - Vileplume encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of wild grass-type Pokemon - 10 Great Balls
- Reward for completing all three tasks: Nuzleaf encounter, 500 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries
Stage 4/5
- Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket grunts - Ariados encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon with weather boost - Butterfree encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of wild flying-type Pokemon - 10 Ultra Balls
- Reward for completing all three tasks: Rufflet encounter, 500 Stardust, 1 Poffin
Stage 5/5
- Claim reward - 1,000 XP
- Claim reward - 1,000 XP
- Claim reward - 1,000 XP
- Reward for completing all three tasks: Zarude encounter, 10 Zarude candy, 1,000 Stardust
Featured Pokemon
In addition to the Zarude Special Research story, various Pokemon featured in Secrets of the Jungle will appear more frequently in the wild and in raid battles throughout the event. You can see some of the featured event Pokemon below:
Wild spawns
- Explorer Pikachu
- Hoothoot
- Larvitar
- Combee
- Drilbur
- Cottonee
- Dwebble
One-star raids
- Explorer Pikachu
- Larvitar
- Roggenrola
- Foongus
- Rufflet
Three-star raids
- Lickitung
- Chansey
- Pinsir
- Ludicolo
- Flygon
Team Rocket
Jessie and James of Team Rocket are also returning to Pokemon Go as part of the Secrets of the Jungle event. You can encounter and battle the villainous duo until Oct. 15. As before, Team Rocket will periodically be seen flying in their signature Meowth balloon on the map screen, and tapping on it will initiate a back-to-back battle with the pair.
Other event features
On top of the aforementioned features, developer Niantic is offering a range of themed Field Research tasks during the Secrets of the Jungle event. Completing these will net you various rewards, including encounters with Audino and Rufflet -- the latter of which may even be Shiny. Additionally, you can claim a handful of free avatar items from Pokemon Go's style shop, including an adventure hat and Wailmer water bottle.
The Secrets of the Jungle event runs until 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 10, but that's not all that's happening in the game this month. You can read more about Pokemon Go's October events in our roundup.