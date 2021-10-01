Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle event: Zarude Research, Team Rocket and more

Niantic

Pokemon Go is celebrating the Netflix release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle with a crossover event. Until Oct. 10, various Pokemon that appear in the film will be featured in Pokemon Go, including the brand-new mythical Pokemon Zarude, which will be available for the first time in the mobile game. Here's everything you need to know about Pokemon Go's Secrets of the Jungle event.

How to get Zarude

As part of the Secrets of the Jungle event, players have their first chance to catch Zarude in Pokemon Go. The mythical Pokemon is available through a new Special Research story called Search for Zarude. Once you've completed every step of the Special Research, your final reward will be an encounter with Zarude.

Like other event-exclusive Special Research lines, Search for Zarude is only available for a limited time. You can only obtain the Special Research during the Secrets of the Jungle event, so you must log in before Oct. 10 if you're hoping to get Zarude. Once you have the Special Research, however, you can complete it any time, even after the event ends. You can see the full list of Research tasks below.

Search for Zarude stage 1/5

Catch 7 different species of Pokemon - 1 Sun Stone

Catch 7 Pokemon - Diglett encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild ground-type Pokemon - 15 Poke Balls

Reward for completing all three tasks: Drilbur encounter, 250 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries

Stage 2/5

Make 5 Great throws in a row - 5 Pinap Berries

Catch 10 bug-type Pokemon - Dwebble encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild bug-type Pokemon - 10 Great Balls

Reward for completing all three tasks: Combee encounter, 250 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries

Stage 3/5

Use 20 berries to help catch Pokemon - Cherrim encounter

Catch 30 grass- or bug-type Pokemon - Vileplume encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild grass-type Pokemon - 10 Great Balls

Reward for completing all three tasks: Nuzleaf encounter, 500 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries

Stage 4/5

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket grunts - Ariados encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon with weather boost - Butterfree encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild flying-type Pokemon - 10 Ultra Balls

Reward for completing all three tasks: Rufflet encounter, 500 Stardust, 1 Poffin

Stage 5/5

Claim reward - 1,000 XP

Claim reward - 1,000 XP

Claim reward - 1,000 XP

Reward for completing all three tasks: Zarude encounter, 10 Zarude candy, 1,000 Stardust

Featured Pokemon

In addition to the Zarude Special Research story, various Pokemon featured in Secrets of the Jungle will appear more frequently in the wild and in raid battles throughout the event. You can see some of the featured event Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Explorer Pikachu

Hoothoot

Larvitar

Combee

Drilbur

Cottonee

Dwebble

One-star raids

Explorer Pikachu

Larvitar

Roggenrola

Foongus

Rufflet

Three-star raids

Lickitung

Chansey

Pinsir

Ludicolo

Flygon

Team Rocket

Jessie and James of Team Rocket are also returning to Pokemon Go as part of the Secrets of the Jungle event. You can encounter and battle the villainous duo until Oct. 15. As before, Team Rocket will periodically be seen flying in their signature Meowth balloon on the map screen, and tapping on it will initiate a back-to-back battle with the pair.

Other event features

On top of the aforementioned features, developer Niantic is offering a range of themed Field Research tasks during the Secrets of the Jungle event. Completing these will net you various rewards, including encounters with Audino and Rufflet -- the latter of which may even be Shiny. Additionally, you can claim a handful of free avatar items from Pokemon Go's style shop, including an adventure hat and Wailmer water bottle.

The Secrets of the Jungle event runs until 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 10, but that's not all that's happening in the game this month. You can read more about Pokemon Go's October events in our roundup.