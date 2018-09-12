Pokemon Go jumped in popularity over the summer as Let's Go looms

Niantic

Pokemon Go apparently charm(ander)ed players over the summer.

More than 400,000 people took part in the game's three real-world events this summer in Chicago, Dortmund, Germany and Yokosuka, Japan, and millions more joined in global quests that unlocked rewards for all players, developer Niantic said Tuesday in a blog post.

"Active usage" of Pokemon Go increased 35 percent since May, the company said. In addition, players made more than 113 million friend connections and sent 2.2 billion gifts since the end of June when new social features debuted.

"While the headlines are filled with examples of technology being used to divide us, our experiences this summer deepen our conviction that technology can be harnessed to enhance our lives in a positive way and bring us all closer together and strengthen our connection with the communities where we live and play," Niantic CEO John Hanke said in the blog post.

The game's popularity bump is likely a result of Niantic's ongoing additions of new features. Players finally got the ability to trade with friends over the summer, and competitive multiplayer is set to start by the end of 2018.

Pokemon Go will connect to Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!, all of which will hit the Nintendo Switch console on Nov. 16. The company showed off its limited-edition Switch bundles for Pokemon Let's Go on Monday.