Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular: Inkay, Misunderstood Mischief tasks and more

Niantic

Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular is now live. The event runs from Sept. 8 to 13 and features a variety of psychic-type Pokemon, including the debuting Inkay and its evolved form, Malamar. Here's everything you need to know about the Psychic Spectacular event, including how to get Inkay to evolve and which Pokemon are appearing in the wild.

How to catch and evolve Inkay

As part of the Psychic Spectacular event, Inkay and its evolution, Malamar, are now available in Pokemon Go for the first time. You can find Inkay in the wild and in one-star raid battles throughout the event. However, it evolves a little differently than most other Pokemon.

To get Inkay to evolve into Malamar, you first need to collect 50 Inkay candies. Once you've amassed enough, you need to hold your phone upside down and press the evolve button while on Inkay's status screen to see it evolve into Malamar. You can collect candy more quickly by feeding every wild Inkay you encounter a Pinap Berry before catching it.

Featured psychic Pokemon

In addition to Inkay, a variety of other psychic-type Pokemon will be appearing in the wild more frequently throughout the Psychic Spectacular event, including Drowzee, Abra, Gothita and Solosis. You'll have a chance to encounter Elgyem in the wild as well, although it will be much more rare.

Psychic Pokemon will also appear in raid battles more frequently throughout the Psychic Spectacular event. Here are some of the monsters you'll encounter in the different raid tiers:

One-star raids

Staryu

Chimecho

Bronzor

Espurr

Inkay

Three-star raids

Alolan Raichu

Wobbuffet

Medicham

Metagross

Five-star raids

Mega raids

Mega Slowbro

Misunderstood Mischief Research

As part of the Psychic Spectacular event, game developer Niantic has rolled out the next part of the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story. You can only access this portion after you've completed the previous four stages of the Special Research. Here are the new tasks and their rewards:

Misunderstood Mischief stage 5/16

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 15 Great Balls

Catch 20 psychic-type Pokemon - Abra encounter

Evolve three psychic-type Pokemon - 10 Revives

Rewards for completing all three tasks: Wobbuffet encounter, 10 Hyper Potions, 10 Inkay candies

The Psychic Spectacular event runs until 8 p.m. local time on Sept. 13, but there are more September events happening in Pokemon Go. The game's September Community Day takes place on Sept. 19 and stars the water-type Pokemon Oshawott, while Fashion Week is set to kick off shortly afterward on Sept. 21.