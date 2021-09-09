Pokemon Go October Community Day set for Oct. 9

Niantic

Pokemon Go's October Community Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, developer Niantic has announced. Fittingly, the star of the event will be the ghost type Pokemon Duskull.

As October's featured Pokemon, Duskull will appear in the wild more frequently during Community Day, giving you more chances to catch it. Additionally, you'll be able to encounter Shiny Duskull during the event.

In addition to increased Duskull spawns, there will be new Timed Research tasks. The rewards for completing these tasks include Sinnoh Stones, which you need to evolve Dusclops (Duskull's evolved form) into Dusknoir. Any Dusclops that you evolve until 7 p.m. local time on the day of the event will earn the ghost type Charged Attack Shadow Ball.

Niantic will offer a few other in-game bonuses during October's Community Day as well. Any Incense and Lure Modules that you use will remain active for three hours rather than their usual durations, and you'll earn triple the normal amount of Stardust for catching Pokemon.

The Oct. 9 Community Day runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time. You can read more about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular event is currently underway until Sept. 13. Shortly after that, Niantic will host Pokemon Go's September Community Day on Sept. 19. This month's featured Pokemon is the water type Oshawott.