Pokemon Go adding Zarude in its Secrets of the Jungle event

Niantic

Pokemon Go is holding a crossover event to celebrate the upcoming Netflix release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. The event runs from Oct. 1-10 and features various Pokemon and Research tasks based on the animated film, including the new mythical Pokemon Zarude.

As part of the event, game developer Niantic is introducing a limited-time Special Research story that culminates in a chance to catch Zarude -- your first opportunity to get the mythical Pokemon in Pokemon Go. The Special Research story can only be obtained during the event, but it can be completed any time, even after the event ends.

In addition to the Special Research, Pokemon that appear in Secrets of the Jungle will spawn more frequently in the wild and in raid battles, and you'll have a chance to catch a special explorer Pikachu. You can see some of the featured event Pokemon below:

Wild Pokemon spawns

Hoothoot

Combee

Drilbur

Cottonee

Dwebble

Larvitar

Explorer Pikachu

One-star raid bosses

Explorer Pikachu

Larvitar

Roggenrola

Foongus

Rufflet

Three-star raid bosses

Lickitung

Chansey

Pinsir

Ludicolo

Flygon

Team Rocket's Jessie and James are also returning as part of the event. You'll be able to encounter the villainous duo in their distinctive Meowth-shaped balloon and challenge them to battles until Oct. 15. There will also be new event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete, as well as a handful of free customization items for your avatar.

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle premieres on Netflix on Oct. 8. In addition to the Pokemon Go event, the Pokemon Company is giving away a free Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi for Pokemon Sword and Shield to celebrate the movie's release. The free Pokemon will be distributed as part of the October Pokemon Trainer Club newsletter.