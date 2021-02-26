Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are getting remakes on Nintendo Switch

The Pokemon Company/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are getting remakes, the Pokemon company revealed in a livestream Friday. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will hit Nintendo Switch in late 2021, and will preserve the original games' overhead viewpoint.

The original versions came out on Nintendo DS in 2007.

Along with the announcement came the reveal of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which represents a "a new approach" for the series. It livestream came a day before the 25th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's original release in Japan, which is being marked with a virtual Post Malone concert.