PlayStation Store is dropping movie and TV show purchases in August

Chris Parker/CNET

You won't be able to buy or rent movies and TV shows from PlayStation Store after Aug. 31, Sony said Tuesday. If you've already purchased content, you'll still be able to access it on your PS4, PS5 or mobile device after that date.

The change comes as people shift to subscription- and ad-based streaming services (like Netflix and YouTube) on their consoles rather than purchasing or renting movies through Sony.

Microsoft still lets you buy or rent movies and shows via Xbox Live, while Nintendo never included such content on their gaming-centric eShop.