PlayStation Showcase 2021: Start time, how to watch or stream online, what to expect

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcast kicks off Thursday, with a 40-minute livestream set to reveal upcoming PS5 games releasing this holiday and beyond. What can we expect? Difficult to say, but we're hoping for Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok.

The wildly popular next-gen PlayStation console has been coming in and out of stock at retailers since its launch last November.

When does the PlayStation Showcase start?

The PlayStation Showcase will be livestreamed starting at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, which converts to 9 p.m. BST or 8 a.m. Friday AEST.

How to watch the PlayStation Showcase

The event will be streamed from PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels. We've embedded the YouTube link above, you can watch right here. Be sure to stick around after the main presentation, since developers will give us "more updates" about the featured games.

What should we expect from the PlayStation Showcase?

The company didn't mention any games we'll see, but it feels like a good time to show us the sequel to 2018's God of War or Gran Turismo 7 -- both are scheduled to come out in 2022. The much-anticipated Horizon Forbidden West is due out next Februrary. We could also get a glimpse at Alan Wake Remastered, which was announced for a fall release without a trailer on Tuesday, or even some concrete details about Blue Box's mysterious Abandoned.

An PS5-enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto 5 is scheduled for release in November, and developer Rockstar previously hinted that we're in for some "fun surprises" to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3's October 2001 release -- we might see the reported remasters of GTA3, Vice City and San Andreas.

It's also been a year since Square Enix revealed Final Fantasy 16, so we might get a little more about that, and it feels like we're overdue an announcement of a sequel to 2018's Spider-Man after last year's Miles Morales spinoff.

We won't be seeing PlayStation 5 VR during this showcase, Sony noted.