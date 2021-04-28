PlayStation 5 Nike sneakers coming in May, says report

Instagram @LaceUpHK

Nike brand partnerships lead to some of the most desired sneakers around, as is evident from the collaboration with rapper Travis Scott, whose latest Jordan 6 shoes sold out in minutes. If availability of the upcoming PlayStation 5 sneakers is anything like that of the console they're based on, expect the shoes to be hard to find once they're released.

Paul George of the LA Clippers will have another collaboration between his line of Nike shoes and PlayStation coming in May, according to sneaker-focused Instagram account LaceUpHK. The Nike PG 5 "PlayStation 5" comes in blue and white and includes multiple PS5 logos. The sneakers will reportedly cost $110 when they come out next month.

George, Nike and Sony released their first collaboration with the Nike PG-2 sneaker in 2018. The sneaker had a unique look, with a color scheme that used the hues of the controller buttons and LED lights.

Nike said it doesn't have information to share at this time.