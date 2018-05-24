Play 9 games for free during Steam Spring Cleaning sale

Steam wants you to go through your library and play games you haven't gotten around to yet, with the incentive of a new Spring Cleaning badge. Not so into that.
But it's worth getting excited over the fact that Steam's making nine titles free-to-play from today through May 28. They are:
- Don't Starve Together
- Dead by Daylight
- Cities: Skylines
- Tyranny
- Borderlands 2
- Castle Crashers
- Shadows of Mordor
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Dirt 4
So take tomorrow off and spend the entire weekend trying out one of these great games.
