Play 9 games for free during Steam Spring Cleaning sale

Steam wants you to go through your library and play games you haven't gotten around to yet, with the incentive of a new Spring Cleaning badge. Not so into that.

But it's worth getting excited over the fact that Steam's making nine titles free-to-play from today through May 28. They are:

Don't Starve Together



Dead by Daylight



Cities: Skylines



Tyranny



Borderlands 2



Castle Crashers



Shadows of Mordor



Left 4 Dead 2



Dirt 4



So take tomorrow off and spend the entire weekend trying out one of these great games.