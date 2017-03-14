CNET

How many digits of Pi can you recite? March 14 marks Pi Day (because it's 3.14, get it?), and people on social media are celebrating the infinite number.

On Twitter, Pi Day and #StellaBlizzard have taken over the top two trends, with the East Coast expecting up to 2 feet of snow going into Wednesday.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about on social media. Here's what is trending today:

You can follow along the endless numbers of Pi on Twitter with the pi_digits bot, or you follow its much more amusing, but less accurate, cousin DigitsOfPiBot. The latter will troll followers with alternative facts like "r" being the 14,010 digit of Pi.

There's been about 5,000 tweets every 15 minutes using #PiDay, with pictures of pies, pizzas and wheels -- basically anything that's a circle, since the irrational number is used to measure an object's circumference.

There is also this trending post showing a *shocking* revelation on what 3.14 is when it sees its own reflection.

A massive snowstorm also hit the Northeast on Tuesday, pairing seemingly endless snow with the infinite sequence. The blizzard has been named Storm Stella, which means there's plenty of impressions of Marlon Brando in "A Streetcar Named Desire" going around Twitter.

More than 50 million people are affected by the blizzard, with #StellaBlizzard and #SnowDay trending on Twitter. Some users were following the saga of two ponies on the loose in Staten Island as the blizzard hit, others were missing the unseasonably warm weather from the last few weeks. New Yorkers who were expecting more than a foot of snow were disappointed by the storm's lackluster performance so far.

Well, as long as it's still Pi Day, you can always embrace the snow like this:

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Life, disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it?