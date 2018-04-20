SmugMug, a company that lets photographers sell and share their photos, has acquired an erstwhile rival, the pioneering photo-sharing site Flickr.
Yahoo acquired Flickr in 2005 and under former Chief Executive Marissa Mayer tried to revitalize the site, which lost its luster with the rise of social-savvy services like Instagram and Facebook. Verizon acquired Yahoo for $4.48 billion, but evidently decided to cash out and let SmugMug try to push Flickr forward.
"SmugMug has acquired Flickr. If you use our products today, rest easy, they aren't going anywhere," a message on SmugMug's website said. "The future is bright, but we'll only get there together."
News of the acquisition was reported Friday by USA Today.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.