SmugMug, a company that lets photographers sell and share their photos, has acquired an erstwhile rival, the pioneering photo-sharing site Flickr.

Yahoo acquired Flickr in 2005 and under former Chief Executive Marissa Mayer tried to revitalize the site, which lost its luster with the rise of social-savvy services like Instagram and Facebook. Verizon acquired Yahoo for $4.48 billion, but evidently decided to cash out and let SmugMug try to push Flickr forward.

"SmugMug has acquired Flickr. If you use our products today, rest easy, they aren't going anywhere," a message on SmugMug's website said. "The future is bright, but we'll only get there together."

News of the acquisition was reported Friday by USA Today.