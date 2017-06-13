Verizon now owns Yahoo, Marissa Mayer resigns

It's official. Verizon today announced that it had completed its $4.48 billion purchase of the tech company Yahoo. Former Yahoo president and CEO, Marissa Mayer, has stepped down. Mayer shared the resignation email she sent to Yahoo employees on Tumblr. Here's an excerpt from her statement:

323 days ago, we announced that Verizon would be acquiring Yahoo's operating business. Today, I can announce that the transaction has officially closed. While reaching this moment has certainly been a long road traveled, it marks the end of an era for Yahoo, as well as the beginning of a new chapter – it's an emotional time for all of us. Given the inherent changes to my role, I'll be leaving the company. However, I want all of you to know that I'm brimming with nostalgia, gratitude, and optimism.

It's been my great honor and privilege to be a part of this team for the last 5 years. Together, we have rebuilt, reinvented, strengthened, and modernized our products, our business, and our company.

Looking back on my time at Yahoo, we have confronted seemingly insurmountable business challenges, along with many surprise twists and turns. I've seen our teams navigate these hurdles and mountains in ways that have not only made Yahoo a better company, but also made all of us far stronger. During these past 5 years, we've built products that delight our users, focused on our clients' businesses, driven substantial value for our shareholders, and endeavored to make Yahoo the absolute best place to work. I want to take a moment to remind you of some of our many achievements together. They are remarkable, and we should all be very proud.